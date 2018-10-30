Maison Shanghai 2018: Raised to New Height of Lifestyle Industry

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Shanghai 2018, hosted by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., had a successful conclusion on 14 September in SWEECC, Shanghai. As this international exhibition of home décor and lifestyle entered its 3rd year, it gained increases on both the number of visitors and exhibitors. During the four-day exhibition, Maison Shanghai also received praise from both its exhibitors and visitors. According to 2018 post-show statistics, the number of exhibitors reached 570, including 28 international exhibitors and 201 original design brands; the number of visits hit 45,344, figuring a growth of 9.86% compared with last year.

New Trends and New Designs on Stage

Maison Shanghai utilized the largest two wings of SWEECC with a variety of home décor products, including home furnishings, crafts, carpets, floral, fragrance, home textile, tableware and lighting. A cluster of brands together explained a modern interior design attitude through the Chinese original design, distinctive materials and notable production techniques. More than just decoration, it presented an organic combination of design and function as well.

The onsite exhibiting sector of Home Plus, themed "Infinity", took over twelve showrooms to explain the pursuit of a new understanding of interior space design in a focused and artistic style. Crossover designers from different fields delivered their messages of interior design trends, and together created an immersive space for the audience to experience and find their own inspirations during the visiting.

The Catalyst of Deeper Industrial Collaboration

The design industry in China is in its youth, and all the designers and managers are reflecting on the direction the Chinese design industry in the new era will take. This year, more visitors, both local and abroad, showed a strong willingness to discover new design ideas for their own spaces. The rising demand of the lifestyle market in China has given a hint to all brands that an upgraded design industry is in need.

The newly launched project of Creation of Creators (COC), with the topic "SO-WHERE-NEXT", discussed the possibility of future cooperation between design industry and manufacturing. With its ten coordinated brands, it successfully helped realize the practical usage of the pioneer ideas into product manufacturing, and further elevated the value of design through an organic combination of thoughts and products.

Additionally, Maison Business School, in coordination with famous brands and media, provided demonstrations and presentations for lifestyle markets to exchange renewable information and established an annual camp for suppliers, purchasers and editors in the lifestyle industry to seek new opportunities.

A Pictured Book for Lifestyle Market

As an exhibition dedicated to lifestyle, Maison Shanghai has put an emphasis on the consumer habits for lifestyle products. According to random onsite interviews, more and more visitors below 35 years old showed strong interest in participating in creating a customized lifestyle, which indicates a transformation in the lifestyle market needs from imitation and observation to participation and experience.

Design of Designers (DOD) entered its third year and successfully set up an annual fair for suppliers and young designers. DOD inherited its casual formation from last year and built an open-spaced lifestyle community for people to talk and browse more easily and freely. Communication and interaction between every individual became a remarkable endogenous creating process, which led all participants to discover the very philosophy of life living today.

