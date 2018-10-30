Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer Acquires eVision

October 30, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announced today that it has acquired eVision Industry Software BV, a global provider of industrial operational risk management software, for $145 million, excluding a deferred contingent consideration.

eVision is a global leader in industrial operational risk management (IORM) software for the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other high-risk and high-precision industries. Its modular solution allows customers to improve control over their operational processes, reducing risk, increasing safety, and delivering efficiencies. eVision serves five of the oil & gas supermajors and is expanding its services to industry leaders in the chemical and pharmaceutical market.

eVision will be aligned with the Enablon business unit, creating the largest software business within Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division. eVision software and services are highly complementary to Wolters Kluwer's Enablon environmental, health & safety (EHS) and operational risk management (ORM) platform. eVision and Enablon already have an active partnership in place.

The combination of eVision and Enablon is well-positioned to respond to the growing demand for a solution that provides a holistic process for control of environmental, health & safety and operational risks. Both solutions are rated as leaders by independent research firm Verdantix. Enablon has been part of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory since 2016, and in the first half of 2018, recorded double-digit organic growth driven by recurring revenues for its cloud-based solution.

The eVision platform, One Vision, is a configurable, mobile-ready, enterprise solution that covers control of work, environmental, health & safety (EHS), and process safety management. The modules include, amongst others, permit to work, shift handover, barrier management, process and job safety analysis, and risk assessments. The platform integrates with major ERP systems and other frontline operational software, and is available on-premise and in the cloud. Founded in 2008, eVision has 225 employees and offices in the Netherlands (headquarters), U.K., Qatar, and the U.S.

eVision recorded revenues of $25 million in 2017 and is expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2018. While eVision's on-premise software remains in strong demand, future growth is expected to be driven primarily by recurring revenue from the company's cloud-based offerings. In 2017, approximately 20% of revenues was recurring and nearly 80% was booked in U.S. dollars. Margins currently reflect investment to drive growth. An initial consideration of $145 million was paid upon completion; up to $35 million in additional consideration may become payable in the future depending on certain financial and strategic targets being met. Wolters Kluwer expects the acquisition to deliver a return on invested capital above our after-tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years. The effect on Wolters Kluwer adjusted net profit is positive but insignificant in the medium term.

"The acquisition of eVision solidifies Wolters Kluwer as a leader in both environmental, health & safety, and industrial operational risk management software, and expands the value we deliver to corporations and our role in supporting their most critical workflows," said Legal & Regulatory division CEO Stacey Caywood.

"We're very excited to continue our journey with Wolters Kluwer, as we scale our innovation and solutions to the entire global operational market," said Peter Kortenhorst, CEO of eVision. "Our operational safety solution is highly complementary with Enablon's EHS & risk management platform. Together, we create a market-defining leader in the industrial operational risk management space, delivering efficiency, safety and risk management from the corporate office to the day-to-day operations."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk, and compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Investors/Analysts Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407 annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com) ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)

Leslie Bonacum

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Communication

t +1 847-267-7153

leslie.bonacum@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment