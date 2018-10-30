The Aircharge solution will be available on the iconic Metrodecker and Versa models utilised across Green line, Mainline, Aireline, 464 and Rosso routes.

British bus manufacturer Optare and global leader in wireless charging solutions Aircharge have announced today the deployment of the Aircharge mobile phone wireless charging system on Optare's bus models, including top of the range double decker Metrodecker and versatile midi-bus Versa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005082/en/

Aircharge wireless charging installation on the Optare Versa bus model (Photo: Business Wire)

Transportation group Transdev Blazefield is already providing Aircharge on its fleet of Optare Versas for Mainline, Aireline, 464 soon on Rosso, whilst bus operator Reading Buses has also confirmed its intent to incorporate Aircharge into its bespoke high specification Metrodecker that will make its Green Line buses distinctive and attractive to passengers, with completion due next summer.

The Aircharge wireless charging units are table mounted, allowing passengers to easily and conveniently top up any Qi certified mobile device by simply placing it on top of the charger, without the need of plugging a cable or adapter. The Aircharge system runs free of charge as a complimentary service offered on enabled models of buses.

"At Optare we are committed to using the latest technologies in bus design and manufacturing to deliver the vehicles of today and tomorrow. Wireless charging is the future of charging mobile phones and Aircharge is the perfect partner to drive this innovation in the transport sector" said Robert Drewery, Commercial Director at Optare.

The Aircharge solution is manufactured specifically for contract use and complies with the universal standard for wireless charging Qi, meaning it is fully compatible with over 130 Qi certified smartphones, including the latest iPhone, Samsung, Google, LG, Sony and Huawei models.

Public bus deployment allows Aircharge to further extend its wireless charging ecosystem, already including public venues and office spaces. "The transport sector represents a perfect opportunity for wireless charging integration, eliminating the fear of running out of battery when commuting" commented Steve Liquorish, CEO and Founder of Aircharge. Aircharge already provides the most extensive wireless charging ecosystem deployed in public venues globally, including airports and train stations, restaurants and fast food chains, cafes, hotels, and retail and work spaces.

Optare will be featuring the Aircharge technology integration on its show vehicle at Euro Bus Expo 2018 (NEC, Birmingham) 30 Oct 1 Nov.

