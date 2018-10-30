Azure Power has raised the capital since June 30th, and says it is "the largest amount of financing raised by a solar power company in India during this period". Azure says the fund leaves it well positioned to deliver a 2 GW project pipeline.Solar project developer Azure Power says it has raised more than $400 million since the end of the first quarter of India's financial year - on June 30th. The largest source of the funding came from the company's follow-on share offering, made around two years after its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. That raised $185 million from investors, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...