PR Newswire

DSM Informs Market on the Completion of the Sale of Fibrant's Caprolactam Business to Highsun

HEERLEN, Netherlands, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, informs its stakeholders that Fibrant Holding BV has completed the sale of Fibrant BV and 60% of the shares of Fibrant China to the Highsun Holdings Group Ltd.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )

Through the joint venture Chemicalnvest, DSM and CVC Capital Partners indirectly owned 35% and 65% respectively of the shares of Fibrant BV and in the same proportion 60% of the shares in Fibrant China. The transaction was announced on 17 May 2018. DSM anticipates receiving about €200 million in cash related to this transaction, which is expected to be received in various steps in 2018 and 2019.

DSM still owns 19% in AOC Aliancys (the composite resins joint venture with CVC) and 35% in AnQore (the acrylonitrile joint venture with CVC).

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

For more information:


DSM Media Relations
Lieke de Jong
tel. +31-(0)-45-578-2420
e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31-(0)-45-578-2864
e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com
http://www.dsm.com

PRN NLD


© 2018 PR Newswire