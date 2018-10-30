Optimism Grows for Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Market on Heels of Recent FDA Endorsement

PALM BEACH, Florida, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

The rapidly developing and growing CBD market continues to be fueled by innovations in product development. CBD-based products are already a major player in the world of health and wellness, but it is also making its presence felt in other consumer markets including traditional food and beverage, as well as pet care. Cannabidiol (CBD), in particular, has made major headway as a potent source of relief from everyday symptoms suffered by people worldwide such as anxiety, PTSD, depression, as well as helping people wean off substance addictions and dangerous prescription medication such as opioids. The FDA approved Epidiolex, the very first CBD-derived pharmaceutical that was found to be effective in people suffering from seizures related to rare cases of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet syndrome. It's not difficult to see why optimism surrounds the CBD space in terms of growth, especially since it is highly associated with the general health and wellness industry, which is currently a $3 trillion dollar space in and of itself. Scientific advancements have allowed CBD to play a role in a variety of different products and its evolution will only continue behind increased research and development. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN), MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX-V:FIRE.V) (OTC:SPWRF), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) BREAKING NEWS: PotNetwork Holdings announced today that, as the U.S. CBD market grows and expands, the Company is aggressively developing new products and moving forward on its strategy of exploring and initiating FDA registrations, patents and trademarks specific to certain of its new proprietary, Diamond CBD products.

The Company had previously announced that it had engaged major law firms in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Washington, D.C. to handle intellectual property ("IP") matters, and for regulatory guidance on FDA submissions and related matters pertaining to the evaluation of the feasibility of FDA approval and registrations for certain Diamond CBD formulations.

Kevin Hagen, CEO, stated, "We believe that the future success of our Company is linked to carving out proprietary niche markets specific to unique, product formulations. Today, we are pushing forward with this strategy specific to human health and wellbeing issues under the guidance of our Scientific Advisory Board, who will oversee preliminary patient clinical trials in accordance with FDA guidelines and procedures. Our goal is to establish a unique company positioning in key markets with this initiative." He added, "We are fortunate to be working with both talented doctors, scientists and legal advisors, who can help us achieve this goal. We believe that this strategy will further benefit the building of overall shareholder value."Read this and more news for POTN at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-potn



Other recent developments in the cannabis industry include and companies on watch:



MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD) opened the week by announcing it has finalized the acquisition of BSC Group, a highly respected cannabis firm headquartered in New Jersey that over the last three years has been engaged in competitive licensing, consulting and operations management across the country. BSC founders and managing partners, Brian Staffa and Amber Staffa, will join the MariMed leadership team, bringing under the MariMed umbrella their extensive cannabis expertise, resources, intellectual property and a vast network of highly specialized affiliates spanning regulated fields of commercial cannabis, food and beverage, commercial agriculture, pharmaceuticals, regulatory compliance, consumer psychology, and the applied sciences. Brian and Amber will help guide MariMed's strategy for new markets like New Jersey, where lawmakers inch closer to consensus on adult use legislation. New Jersey represents just one of the markets being eyed by MariMed as they aggressively pursue new opportunities across the U.S. and abroad with their added bandwidth.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) is a health and wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in extraction, purification and formulation of value-added, differentiated science-based products. This year in August the company filed two applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patents related to the extraction of cannabis material. The extraction processes provide highly-efficient methods to obtain cannabinoids and other desired compounds from the cannabis plant at a greater purity than conventional methods. Both processes are applicable to marijuana and hemp and will be incorporated into the company's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-certified extraction facility in Sherbrooke, QC upon approval of the applicable licensing to produce cannabis extract (pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations). As a late-stage applicant, Neptune is currently working with Health Canada authorities to complete the licensing process.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX-V:FIRE.V) (OTCQX:SPRWF) last week announced that 7ACRES branded High-End Cannabis is available exclusively through Canada's provincially regulated adult-use channels. More information about 7ACRES and its products can be found at 7ACRES.com. 7ACRES' Jean Guy strain is now available online in British Columbia , and the Company expects that Jean Guy will be online in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island next week, and in Manitoba in early November. The balance of 7ACRES' full product lineup will be available shortly thereafter online and in brick-and-mortar stores. "In 2013 we started our journey to develop 7ACRES into Canada's leading brand for premium cannabis flower, delivering on consumer expectations for aroma, visual appeal and flavour," said John Fowler , President of Supreme Cannabis & Founder of 7ACRES. "We're now excited to make 7ACRES available to adult cannabis enthusiasts and consumers looking for a superior sensory experience when consuming cannabis. Our mantra at 7ACRES is 'RESPECT THE PLANT'. We believe that by respecting the plant, the people who care for it and the people who ultimately consume it, we have built a culture of continual improvement where consumers can expect that each flower experience is better than the last."

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) recently announced that its subsidiary Phyto Animal Health has signed a distribution agreement with Liiv Organics to sell its wide variety of cannabidiol (CBD) products. "We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Liiv Organics and bring our high-quality line of hemp CBD animal products to a company that puts natural health and wellness first," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "Our company is excited to expand our distribution reach and expand access to many new customers across the nation." Through this distribution license, Liiv Organics will sell Phyto Animal Health's Bacon Apple Donut CBD treats, its line of CBD liquids and CBD concentrates. Liiv Organics will no longer sell any other brand's CBD pet products, besides their own "Pet Calming Blend", and will exclusively sell Phyto Animal Health products. Liiv Organics is a CBD manufacturer and distributor. Based in Newport Beach, CA, the company aims to provide a variety of CBD oils, edibles, vaporizers, beauty products and pet products that are all made with natural, organically grown ingredients. All of their products are thoroughly tested and derived from hemp.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.. For current services performed FNM has been compensated seventy five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

Tel- +1(561)325-8757

