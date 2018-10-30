Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2018) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Ausenco-Vector ("Ausenco") has completed a comprehensive programme of Environmental Baseline Studies at its Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. Millennial is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Ausenco to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment for the potential exploitation of lithium at its Pastos Grandes Project.

Ausenco has completed Environmental Baseline Studies at Millennial's flagship property, Pastos Grandes, in Argentina. Studies completed include the documentation of flora, fauna, climate, air quality, hydrogeology, soil usage, a socio-demographic survey and ecosystem characterization and, where applicable, seasonal variations in those fields.

Millennial has engaged Ausenco to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment for the potential exploitation of the lithium-rich brine resource on its Pastos Grandes Project. The objectives of the EIA are to identify, prevent, minimize, correct and mitigate any potential impacts on the environment or the social framework at the Pastos Grandes Project. Ausenco has extensive experience in the preparation of EIAs for the mining industry in compliance with Argentine federal and provincial regulations. All work will be completed in accordance with Argentine National Law No. 24.585 (Environmental Protection for Mining Activity). The EIA is planned for completion in Q1, 2019.

Millennial President and CEO, Farhad Abasov, commented: "We are very pleased with the work done by Ausenco in completing the Environmental Baseline Studies at Pastos Grandes and to engage them to continue with their work at the project with the Environmental Impact Assessment in support of environmental permits for construction and the potential exploitation of the lithium resource. Millennial remains committed to sound and compliant mining practices, high environmental standards and active community consultation, involvement and participation in the project."

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

