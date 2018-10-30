According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global IIoT data collection and device management platform market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IIoT is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global IIoT data collection and device management platform market into the following geographical regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 54% of the global market. Americas dominance in this market can be attributed to the region being one of the early adopters of this platform.

Global IIoT data collection and device management platform market: Top emerging trend

Technavio's Edge computing and IIoT is an emerging trend in the ICT space. Edge computing allows data analytics to be carried out near the source of data. This enables the data to be cleaned and structured in the vicinity of the devices before it is subjected to any analytics methods. With the implementation of IloT in industries the speed of data transfer and analytics has become a major factor that acts as competence differentiator between two or more vendors. Edge computing enables the processing and analyzing of collected data within milliseconds and is deemed essential for the optimization of industrial data at every stage of operations. Edge computing might accelerate the adoption of IloT data collection and device management platform during the forecast period, but it might also add additional expense to the overall cost of the IloT offering.

