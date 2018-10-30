Mutually-beneficial deal enables PacketFabric to expand into Europe; allows GCX to serve a wider range of customers across the continental United States

Global Cloud Xchange today announced that it has interconnected with PacketFabric to provide 100G trans-Atlantic service from New York to London, via the FA-1 North submarine cable system. This deal with GCX will enable PacketFabric-which offers scalable, real-time connectivity services between any two or more points on its fabric-to expedite its expansion plans in Europe. GCX's FA-1 North submarine cable system connects the United States, the UK and France.

In addition to providing best-in-class network services to PacketFabric, GCX will also significantly extend its own presence and network reach in the United States, where PacketFabric has over 150 PoPs in 18 markets. PacketFabric has also created a Cloud connectivity product, PacketCOR, which allows its customers to establish direct and secure connections to Cloud service products.

"We're excited to announce this arrangement with Global Cloud Xchange, which enriches our global expansion plans and provide more reliable service to our customers in Europe," said Mr. Chad Milam, President and COO of PacketFabric. "We've recently announced our first location outside of the United States, in London, and working with GCX strengthens our offering as we continue to expand our presence in Europe."

"We're thrilled to partner with PacketFabric and help extend the international reach of its network with the secure and dependable FA-1 cable system," said Stefano Mazzitelli, Managing Director, GCX Europe USA. "This mutually-beneficial partnership will also expand GCX's North American footprint, enabling us to serve a wider range of customers across the continental United States."

GCX offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. The company owns the world's largest private undersea cable system, which spans over 68,000 route km.

About Global Cloud Xchange

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route kms which, seamlessly integrated with Reliance Communications' 200,000 route kms of domestic optic fiber backbone, provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform.

