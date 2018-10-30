Shad Khan Pitches Global Accelerated Ventures Global FinTech Event For Startups in London

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) Announce Premier Global Fintech Pitch Event For Startups Start-Up Innovation Challenge Event Scheduled for February 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Global Accelerated Ventures, LLC (f/k/a The South Florida Accelerator) announced their inaugural FinTech Challenge at Rise London Barclay's Accelerator on October 26th, 2018. Christopher Malter, Managing Partner of Global Accelerated Ventures led the program in London and was joined by JAX Jaguar's owner, Shad Khan, pushing Jacksonville as the next FinTech hub.

The Innovation Challenge is a "premier" two-day, multi-discipline, tiered elimination format competition, and will begin on Wednesday, February 6th and end on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. The event, which will be title sponsored by global financial technology leader FIS, will be held at the Florida Theatre located in Jacksonville at 128 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Participants will compete for cash and visibility.

"It was a big week for Jacksonville, Florida and Shad Khan's Jaguars, who played the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday October 28th, 2018 in London. Many of Jacksonville's business leaders attended the event, said Malter. "GAV is a global innovation aggregator and in announcing this event in London will further demonstrate our worldwide connectivity."

The FinTech Challenge will commence by selecting FinTech startups from the top tier acceleratorsaround the world. Five startups will be selected to compete in each of the following product groups: Blockchain, Process Automation, Data/Analytics, Payments Innovation, and Banking Innovation. The winner from each category will then compete to advance in the program finale to be announced as the "FinTech Startup of the Year" on the evening of February 7th, the last day of the competition.

"This event will showcase the world's most promising FinTech innovations and provide a clear path to success through our channel partners," said Thomas Buchar, Managing Partner of Global Accelerated Ventures. "We are thrilled to have FIS sponsor the event and be involved in the judging."

Further details will be released in the coming days and weeks.

About Global Accelerated Ventures:

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) is multinational innovation aggregator - harvesting talent globally, embracing all stakeholders in the value chain, and executes strategic matching, which is beyond reproach. GAV drives communities to embrace "shared economy idealism" and develop sustainable innovation eco-systems.

For more information, and to register for this event, please visit www.gavfintech.com.

Contact:

Jessica Marcellaro

Email: jm@gaventures.co

Phone: +1 (772) 584-9980

SOURCE: Global Accelerated Ventures, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526661/Shad-Khan-Pitches-Global-Accelerated-Ventures-Global-FinTech-Event-For-Startups-in-London