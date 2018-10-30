A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" to Red River Valley Mutual Insurance Company (Red River Mutual) (Manitoba, Canada). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Red River Mutual's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The company is a prominent property insurer in Manitoba with a 140-year history and solid reputation in its market. Red River Mutual continues to diversify geographically with a particular focus on the commercial property line of business. Key members of management have proactively implemented new cost savings and efficiency initiatives in the past few years that have resulted in more favorable operating performance.

Positive rating movement could occur if the company experiences favorable, sustained underwriting performance in excess of peers. Negative rating pressures could occur if the company experiences a material deterioration of surplus that affects its ability to meet policyholder obligations.

