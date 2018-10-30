The global multichannel order management market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems. Mobile commerce simplifies banking and commercial transactions as well as bill payments through mobile applications. Mobile payments have been considered the apt solution to banking services in areas where such services and other traditional payment methods are not available. With a view to extending banking and payment services to remote areas, governments across the globe are investing heavily in financial institutions to motivate them to extend their services in rural areas. Mobile commerce payment is one of the viable solutions that can address this need. Thus, such initiatives have led to a steep rise in the adoption of these services among the hitherto unbanked population across the globe, which is contributing to the growth of the global multichannel order management market.

This market research report on the global multichannel order management market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends in the global multichannel order management market:

Global multichannel order management market: Emergence of smart cities

Smart cities refer to an interconnection of several digital technologies that will enhance communication among devices while improving their performance, reduce costs, and aid in the efficient use of resources. Some example of this would include traffic control, home monitoring, waste management, water management, as well as safe and intelligent transportation. The multichannel order management industry is playing a key role in smart cities as it is mostly connected to digital smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets. Efficient multichannel order management solutions are required to manage orders from these varied sources in different industries such as retail (wholesale and e-commerce), telecom (Internet provider), and housing and gated community management. Smart cities will help end-users to respond faster to the challenges being faced by urban settlements. The number of smart cities worldwide is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

"Along with the emergence of smart cities, the need to improve business efficiency is one other factor boosting the growth of the market. Businesses have realized that they must establish a better communication platform to get connected with end-users without any location barriers to optimize cost, deliver better service, and boost revenue. Multichannel order management solutions generate a substantial amount of data, which can lead to enhanced business productivity by using several predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. Multichannel order management solutions help companies create new growth opportunities and novel categories of products and services by reducing the errors and failure rates related to orders. Thus, with such advantages, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook over the next few years," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global multichannel order management market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global multichannel order management market by solution (software and services) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 41% of the market share, followed by EMEA, and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

