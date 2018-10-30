B&H Photo Video: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wire-Free Freedom Headphones

Audio News: New Bluetooth headphones from Audio-Technica Now Available

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Audio-Technica is well known by musicians, singers, and audio engineers for reliable and reliably good audio products. The company's latest release, the ATH-M50xBT Bluetooth headphones, combine the renowned studio-level performance of the ATH-M50 headphones with wire-free Bluetooth convenience.

Starting with the sound, large 45mm dynamic drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils deliver a wide frequency response of 15 Hz to 28 kHz at a robust 99 dB sensitivity. The closed-back, over-ear design of the headphones ensures effective noise isolation, and allows you to focus on the music. Integrating Bluetooth version 5.0 and support for aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT provide high-quality and versatile wireless audio capabilities. Plus, a detachable 3.9' cable with an in-line microphone and remote is included for situations in which you need to get wired. Being collapsible, the headphones are easily stored and transported, no matter where you go.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1436267-REG/audio_technica_ath_m50xbt_wireless_over_ear_headphones.html

Product Highlights

45mm Large-Aperture Drivers

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 40 Hours of Playback

90° Swivel Earcups

Wireless Bluetooth Technology

Built-In Microphone for Hands-Free Calls

Voice Assistant Access via Touch Control

Built-In Buttons for Call/Music Control

Collapsible Design for Portability

Includes 3.9' Stereo Connector Cable

Even without the detachable cable, you'll still get to enjoy the same luxuries and more - there's a touch control for access to your preferred voice assistant - thanks to the omnidirectional condenser microphone and remote buttons built into the left earcup. The earcups swivel 90° for flexible adjustability and easy single-ear wearing, and their padding grants consistent comfort for long listening sessions. The internal lithium polymer battery powers the ATH-M50xBT for up to 40 hours of continuous use, and recharges in approximately seven hours via a USB connection.

