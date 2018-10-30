Tachyum Inc. was named the Slovakia National Winner in the Best AI Startup category at the Grand Finale Day of the Central European Startup Awards October 24 at the Palace of Culture and Science. The award recognizes Tachyum as among the best technology startups from around the world as part of the larger Global Startup Awards.

The Best AI Startup was named for the company that has shown the greatest development over the past year based on growth, innovation and most-efficient and powerful application of deep tech/artificial intelligence/big data to reinvent how businesses and societies develop solutions to previously unsolvable problems. Tachyum was recognized for its Prodigy Universal Processor Chip, the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-bit processor, requiring 10x less power and reducing server cost by 3x.

Tachyum is developing very high-performance data processing chips in Europe and USA. The company's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Radoslav Danilak was born and studied in Slovakia. He taught at the Technical University of Kosice, where he earned his PhD. Danilak serves on the Slovak government's Innovation Advisory Board. The company recently opened its first European office in Slovakia to capitalize on the country's growing economy with access to a large number of AI and software developers, as well as hardware engineers. Tachyum is currently building strategic relationships with EU partners that will enable the EU to exploit the unprecedented capabilities of the company's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip.

"We are very pleased to have been recognized as the top AI startup in Slovakia as part of the Central European Startup Awards," said Danilak. "Slovakia has one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe and, as such, has become a hotbed of technological advancements. In developing our Prodigy chip in both Silicon Valley and Slovakia, we are better positioned to deliver exponential improvements in processing power to advance AI-enabled applications faster and more cost effectively."

Tachyum's Prodigy reduces server cost and power needs through new proprietary software that has made many parts of the hardware found in a typical processor redundant. Shorter wires, due to a smaller core, translates into much greater speed for the processor. The ultra-low power Prodigy processor, will allow system integrators to build a 32 Exaflops AI supercomputer. This will enable users to simulate, in real-time, human brain-sized Neural Networks beginning in 2020, instead of 2028.

A full list of Slovakia National Winners at the Central European Startup Awards is available at http://centraleuropeanstartupawards.com/national-finalists-2018/slovakia-national-winners.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix "tachy," meaning speed, combined with the suffix "-um," indicating an element, Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of "an element of speed". Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.

