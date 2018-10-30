Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2018) - Platform Eight Capital Corp. (TSXV: PEC.P) (the "Corporation") and GrowForce Holdings Inc. ("GrowForce") announce that the escrow release deadline of the subscription receipts distributed by GrowForce on July 30, 2018, has been extended from October 30, 2018, to November 30, 2018.

About GrowForce

GrowForce is a Canadian-based cannabis platform that operates within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). GrowForce owns a majority interest in flagship cannabis facilities operated through the ACMPR, with strategic partnerships for turnkey operations, proprietary software and training, and project financing. GrowForce's flagship facilities are intended to be operated by MJardinGroup, North America's largest turnkey operator of legal cannabis facilities, and financed by Bridging Finance Inc., Canada's leading provider of private credit. For more information, please visit www.growforce.ca.

About Platform Eight Capital Corp.

The Corporation is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV. The Corporation has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information please see the final prospectus of the Corporation dated January 9, 2018, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John Travaglini

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861-1100

Cautionary Notes

All information provided in this press release relating to GrowForce has been provided by management of GrowForce and has not been independently verified by management of the Corporation.

Completion of the proposed business combination (the "Transaction") between the Corporation and GrowForce, previously announced on April 25, 2018 and July 25, 2018, is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval.

If applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

