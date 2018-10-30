Radial Research Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Radial Research Corp. ('Radial' or the 'Company') (CSE: RAD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering by issuing an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares (the 'Radial Shares') at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000. The Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') has listed the Radial Shares and has advised the Company that the Radial Shares will commence trading on the CSE on or about October 31, 2018.

Chippingham Financial Group Ltd. (the 'Agent') acted as agent for the IPO and received a cash commission of $40,000, a corporate finance fee of $15,000 and 400,000 Agent's warrants, with each Agent's warrant exercisable for one Radial Share at a price of $0.10 per share until October 30, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for development of its language training smartphone application, Movie Method, expenses of the IPO and general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or 'U.S. Persons', as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About the Company:

Radial Research Corp. is a technology company that develops online and download technologies and services, including software, websites and smartphone applications, with its initial focus being a language training smartphone application called 'Movie Method'. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'will', 'likely', 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend', 'estimate', 'plan', 'forecast', 'project' and 'believe' or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Radial Research Corp.

