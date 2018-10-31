sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DSM Reports Results of First Nine Months 2018

HEERLEN, Netherlands, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights YTD 2018[1]

  • DSM reports a very good Q3, contributing to a strong first nine months
  • Strong organic sales growth in underlying business at 8%
  • Underlying Adjusted EBITDA growth at 7%, despite significant negative FX
  • ROCE of underlying business at 13.6%, up 130 bps
  • Total temporary vitamin price benefit of €290m on Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA up 34%; Net profit €821m
  • Cash from Operating Activities €933m up 51%
  • Full year outlook unchanged

Key figures and indicators[2]

in EUR
    million  January - September 2018    Jan-Sept                     % Change                                                  
                                                                              
            Underlying  Temporary  Total   2017   Under      FX &    Under-   Temp-  Total    
          [1] business   vitamin   Group   Repo-  -lying [1] 'other' lying[1] orary  Group
                          effect           rted   organic     [1]    total   vitamin
                                                  growth             growth   effect
    Sales          6,644      415  7,059    6,456   8%        -5%      3%      6%      9%
    Nutrition      4,278      415  4,693    4,151   9%        -6%      3%     10%     13%
    Materials      2,215           2,215    2,132   7%        -3%      4%              4%
    Adjusted
    EBITDA         1,162      290  1,452    1,086                      7%     27%     34%
    Nutrition        847      290  1,137      786                      8%     37%     45%
    Materials        393             393      369                      7%              7%
    Innovation         1               1        5
    Corporate        -79             -79      -74
    EBITDA         1,124      290  1,414    1,032
    Adjusted
    EBITDA
    margin          17.5%           20.6%    16.8%


[1] Underlying (business) is defined in this press release as the performance measures sales and Adjusted EBITDA, corrected for DSM's best estimate of the temporary vitamin effect.

[2] Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects continuing operations.

CEO statement

Feike Sijbesma, CEO/Chairman DSM Managing Board, commented:

"We are delighted to report another very good quarter and are confident that we can achieve our full year outlook. The continued organic sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates in the underlying business position us well for a strong year which would once again exceed our Strategy 2018 targets.

While there are currently uncertainties around macro-economic developments, we see continued good business conditions in Nutrition and mostof our Materials businesses. The strategic plan that we have successfully delivered over the past few years has resulted in a robustportfolio of solution-led, higher value specialty products in Nutrition, Health & Sustainable Living. We are well placed to move forward with our ambitious 2019-2021strategy.Above market, innovation-led organic growth, as well as inorganic growth will enable us to deliver upon our 2021 strategic targets."

Q3 Highlights[1]

  • DSM reports a very good Q3
  • Continued good underlying organic sales growth at 5%
  • Underlying Adjusted EBITDA growth at 7%, despite the negative FX impact
  • Nutrition (underlying business): 7% organic sales growth and 10% Adjusted EBITDA growth
  • Materials: 3% organic sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 3%
  • Additional temporary vitamin price benefit of €15m on Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA up 11%

Key figures and indicators[2]

in EUR
    million         Q3 2018                 Q3                    % Change
                                                           
                                                                  
              Under-     Temp-   Total      2017    Under-    FX &    Under-   Temp-  Total         
                lying[1]   orary   Group  Reported    lying[1] 'other'  lying[1] orary  Group      
              business vitamin                      organic    [1]     total  vitamin  
                        effect                      growth     [1]    growth   effect
    Sales        2,215     50    2,265     2,136       5%      -1%       4%      2%     6%
    Nutrition    1,438     50    1,488     1.373       7%      -2%       5%      3%     8%
    Materials      723             723       706       3%      -1%       2%             2%
    Adjusted
    EBITDA         391     15      406       365                         7%      4%    11%
    Nutrition      283     15      298       258                        10%      6%    16%
    Materials      132             132       128                         3%             3%
    Innovation       1               1         4
    Corporate      -25             -25       -25
    EBITDA         370     15      385       343
    Adjusted
    EBITDA
    margin       17.7%           17.9%     17.1%

[1] Underlying (business) is defined in this press release as the performance measures sales and Adjusted EBITDA, corrected for DSM's best estimate of the temporary vitamin effect.

[2] Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects continuing operations.

Outlook 2018

DSM confirms its full year outlook 2018 and expects an Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 25% and a related higher ROCE growth. This is based on:

  • a low double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth in the underlying business at constant currencies,
  • a negative foreign exchange effect on Adjusted EBITDA of about €70 million, and
  • a total Adjusted EBITDA benefit for the full year estimated at €290 million from a temporary exceptional vitamin pricing environment

Note for the editors: For the full text of the press release see enclosed pdf or click here.

Financial calendar

14 February 2019 Publication of full year 2018 results

7 May 2019 Publication of the results of the first three months of 2019

8 May 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

1 August 2019 Publication of the first half year results of 2019

5 November 2019 Publication of the results of the first nine months of 2019

Additional Information

Today DSM will hold a conference call for media at 08:00 and a conference call for investors and analysts at 09:00. Details on how to access these calls can be found on the DSM website, http://www.dsm.com.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

Find us on:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

