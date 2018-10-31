Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship awarded contract with Carnival Cruise Line

Scanship Holding ASA, with its subsidiary Scanship AS, has entered into a contract with Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line, a part of Carnival Corporation & PLC, to support the line's ongoing commitment to advanced watewater purification systems in accordance with the IMO MARPOL MEPC 227(64).

"We at Scanship are thrilled to be working with Carnival Cruise Line and are impressed by their commitment for cleaner oceans and sustainable seafaring", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

