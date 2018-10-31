JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Strengthens its 10-inch Tablet Offering with New Integrated Keyboard and High-Performance Versions

Dedicated to providing the best possible solution for each specific use case, JLT adds two new models to its suite of rugged tablets, thereby widening customers' choices

Växjö, Sweden, October 31st, 2018 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces an expansion of its tablet lineup with two new products that will help customers improve productivity. A new high-performance version of the rugged MT2010tablet provides processing power for the most demanding software applications. The new MT2010Kcomplements the MT2010 tablet form factor with an integrated keyboard for easy data input.

The new high-performance version of the Windows 10 MT2010 tablet employs an Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake CPU to provide processing power for high-end applications while still allowing full shift operation on a charge. The high-performance processor is paired with Intel HD Graphics and a 1920 x 1200 pixel optically bonded projective capacitive touch display that allows effective use in all lighting conditions, including direct sunlight.

The MT2010 tablet weighs only 2.7 pounds (1.25 kg) yet is designed to reliably operate under even the harshest conditions. A new 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera complements the full-HD front web cam, and an optional high-capacity battery is available for extended workloads.

The new MT2010K tablet has the same handy 10.7 in x 7.8 in (27.2 cm x 19.8 cm) footprint as the standard MT2010, but comes with an integrated mechanical waterproof QWERTY keyboard for rapid data input in the field. The backlit keyboard includes ten programmable function keys along the left and right sides of the bright 1280 x 800 pixel 8-inch capacitive multi-touch IPS display.

The fanless Intel Bay Trail-M powered MT2010K keyboard tablet is well equipped, with USB 3.0, micro-HDMI, LAN and RS232 serial via adapter, an integrated 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth, and optional mobile broadband. An available extended battery allows for up to 12-hour operation.

Like all JLT products, the MT2010K tablet and the high-performance version of the MT2010 withstand even the most challenging environments. Both are IP65 rated (dustproof and water resistant), can be operated in a wide range of temperatures, and come with various data capture functions including optional 1D/2D barcode reader and RFID reader.

"JLT has earned a reputation for offering best-in-class rugged hardware as well as providing outstanding support and service," states Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. "With the expanded tablet offering combined with our vehicle-mount products, our customers have a single point-of-contact and access to JLT support and service for their entire suite of rugged devices, which enables them to increase their productivity and reduce operational costs."

The new products, which are available for immediate order, are complemented by a wide range of accessories, including vehicle and desktop docks, high-capacity batteries, battery chargers, and hand and shoulder straps.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers today for more information about the new MT2010 tablets or visit www.jltmobile.comto learn more about JLT, its products, services and solutions.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://www.jltmobile.com/) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Mangold Fondkommission AB. You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

