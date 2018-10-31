Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 Delivers Increased Reliability, Performance and Security

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced Percona Server for MySQL 8.0, the latest version of the company's free, enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL Community Edition. Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 includes all the features of MySQL Community Edition 8.0, along with enterprise-class features from Percona that make it ideal for enterprise production environments. The latest release offers increased reliability, performance and security.

MySQL databases remain a pillar of enterprise data centers. But as the amount of data collected continues to soar, and as the types of databases deployed for specific applications continue to expand, organizations require a powerful and cost-effective MySQL solution for their production environments. Percona meets this need with its mature, proven open source alternative to MySQL Community Edition. Percona also backs Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 and MySQL Community Edition with the support and consulting services enterprises need to achieve optimal performance and maximize the value they obtain from the software - all with lower cost and complexity.

With more than 4,550,000 downloads, Percona Server for MySQL offers self-tuning algorithms and support for extremely high-performance hardware, delivering excellent performance and reliability for production environments. Percona Server for MySQL is trusted by thousands of enterprises to provide better performance. The following capabilities are unique to Percona Server for MySQL 8.0:

Greater scalability and availability, enhanced backups, and increased visibility to improve performance, reliability and usability

Parallel doublewrite functionality for greatly improved write performance, resulting in increased speed

Additional write-optimized storage engine, MyRocks, which takes advantage of modern hardware and database technology to reduce storage requirements and maintenance costs, and increase ROI for both on-premises and cloud-based applications, delivered with a MySQL-compatible interface

Enhanced encryption functionality - including an integration with Hashicorp Vault to simplify the management of encryption keys - for increased security

Advanced PAM-based authentication, audit logging, and threadpool scalability - enterprise-grade features available in Percona Server for MySQL without a commercial license

Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 also contains all the new features introduced in MySQL Community Edition 8.0, including:

Greater Reliability - A new transactional data dictionary makes recovery from failure easier, providing users with a higher level of comfort that data will not be lost. The transactional data dictionary is now crash-safe and centralized. In addition, support for atomic Data Definition Language (DDL) statements ensures that all operations associated with a DDL transaction are committed or rejected as a unit.

Enhanced Performance - New functions and expressions (along with Percona's parallel doublewrite buffer) improve overall performance, allowing users to see their data more quickly. Enhanced JSON functionality improves document storage and query capabilities, and the addition of Window functions provides greater flexibility for aggregation queries. Common Table Expressions (CTEs) enable improved query syntax for complex queries.

Increased Security - The ability to collect a typical series of permission grant statements for a user into a defined role and then apply that role to a user in MySQL makes the database environment more secure from outside attack by allowing administrators to better manage access permissions for authorized users. SQL Roles also enable administrators to more easily and efficiently determine a set of privileges for multiple associated users, saving time and reducing errors.

Expanded Queries - Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 provides support for spatial data types and indexes, as well as for Spatial Reference System (SRS), the industry-standard method for geospatial lookup.

Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 will be available later this year.

Percona is a leader in providing best-of-breed, enterprise-class support, consulting, managed services, training and software for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source databases in on-premises and cloud environments. An unbiased, trusted partner, Percona provides single-source expertise in multi-vendor environments that eliminates lock-in, increases agility and enables business growth.

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"MySQL is a critical part of enterprise application strategies, both on-premises and in cloud deployments, and MySQL 8.0 expanded the software's ease-of-use and versatility in production environments. Percona is committed to helping enterprises maximize the power and value of open source databases. As a free, fully compatible, enhanced, and open source drop-in replacement for any MySQL database, Percona Server for MySQL delivers greater value to enterprises with optimized performance, greater scalability and availability, enhanced backups and increased visibility."

