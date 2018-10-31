Zoomlion to Launch Eight New Aerial Construction Platforms

New Innovations Deliver on Company's Promise to Develop Safe, Efficient and Comfortable Products

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), one of China's top construction machinery manufacturers, will be launching eight new aerial work platform models.

Zoomlion will release six scissor lift platforms in its electric hydraulic-, electric- and lithium battery-powered lines with heights ranging from 6-12 meters (19-39 feet) and maximum workloads of 350 kilograms (772 pounds). Highlighting reliability, simplicity and efficiency, all of Zoomlion's new products are designed to meet worldwide standards with special attention to safety and user comfort.

"Aerial construction equipment is a new product category that Zoomlion has been preparing for many years. Born from ceaseless R&D and continuous optimization, we believe these new products will meet the operational safety and performance stability standards that customers have come to expect and value from us," said Ren Huili, General Manager of Zoomlion Aerial Work Machinery Company.

New products developed by Zoomlion include:

ZA14J crank arm lift platform - Suitable for working in narrow and small spaces, it can reach 13.72 meters (45 feet) with a maximum lifting amplitude of 7.62 meters (25 feet). It is the first 14-meter crank arm lift product with heavy and double payload capacity in China and carries 30% more than comparable products.

and carries 30% more than comparable products. ZT26J straight arm aerial work platform - Equipped with industry-leading micromotion control, its minimum expansion speed is 20 millimeters per second and can level within 1.5 degrees.

Both platforms use a four-wheel, cross-country chassis with maximum gradeability of 45% to accommodate different construction scenarios. Zoomlion uses modular design when developing its platforms, including fly jibs, engines, and controllers to enhance equipment performance.

China's aerial work machinery market is growing by approximately 40% every year, and Zoomlion is evolving from an equipment manufacturer to a manufacturing service supplier, integrating innovative product development and smart manufacturing to embrace the technological revolution.

