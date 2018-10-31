The "Global Hair Care Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hair Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2019-2023.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for natural and organic haircare products.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers. Changing and dynamic fashion trends and rise in awareness of the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products have led to a significant increase in the use of these products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of counterfeit products. Increasing market prospects of hair care products and their growing demand are simultaneously driving the growth of counterfeit hair care products.

Market Trends

Rise in Online Sales of Hair Care Products

Increasing Demand for Natural Organic Haircare Products

Introduction of Products with Added Value Proposition

Key Vendors

Henkel

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal

Procter Gamble

Unilever

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Sizing

5. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Segmentation by Product

7. Customer Landscape

8. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9. Geographic Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6rpsvc/global_hair_care?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005522/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hair Care Products