Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe") announces today strengthening of the Altice Europe Board of Directors (the "Board") and evolution of Group management.

Group Management

Malo Corbin is appointed Altice Europe CFO. Malo previously held the role of Finance Director for Altice Europe and prior to that Chief Controlling Officer and Vice President M&A for the Group, working closely with the Founding Team.

Dennis Okhuijsen will serve as an advisor to Altice Europe and will be advising on all financing and capital structure activity. Dennis will continue to work closely with management and remains committed to the Group.

Jérémie Bonnin will also serve as an advisor to Altice Europe and continue to work closely with management on specific ongoing projects and explore continuous business opportunities.

New Altice Europe Board of Directors

Nicolas Paulmier and Philippe Besnier will be appointed as non-executive directors of the Board by the EGM that will take place on November 20, 2018, increasing the number of non-executive directors to 4 in total.

Dennis Okhuijsen is appointed as the representative of A4 S.A, the Vice President of the Board1

The new Board of Altice Europe is composed of:

Patrick Drahi

President of the Board

Alain Weill

Altice Europe CEO

A4 S.A, Vice President

represented by Dennis Okhuijsen

Natacha Marty

Altice Europe General Counsel

Jurgen van Breukelen

Chairman of the Board, non-executive director

Thierry Sauvaire

Non-executive director

Following the EGM that will take place on November 20, 2018:

Nicolas Paulmier

Non-executive director

Philippe Besnier

Non-executive director

Effective today, Dexter Goei is no longer a member of the Board.

Regulated Information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

1 Dennis is no longer a member of the Board in his personal capacity.

