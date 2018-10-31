Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2018) - Security Devices International Inc. (CSE: SDZ) (OTCQB: SDEV) ("SDI" or the "Company"), announces the issuance of 6,666,666 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock to FinTekk AP, LLC ("FinTekk") at an agreed price of US$0.15 per share. The Shares are being issued to retire certain debt incurred by the Company to FinTekk in connection with a sponsorship agreement (the "Sponsorship Agreement") dated October 30, 2018. The Sponsorship Agreement details a marketing campaign for the launch of the Company's new ByrnaTM HD product. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on February 28, 2019.

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including the anticipated marketing of the Byrna through, among other things, the Sponsorship Agreement with FinTekk and the value of that Sponsorship Agreement. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including dependence on the performance of Rick Ware Racing and other third parties out of SDI's control or other uncertainties that may impact the schedule and the value of the expected sponsorship, the ability of the company to produce sufficient product to participate as hoped in sponsorship related events. These forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to the factors above and other risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of SDI believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, SDI cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and SDI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Security Devices International, Inc. is a technology company specializing in the areas of Personal Security Devices, Military, Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Private Security. The Company develops and manufactures innovative, less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on SDI, please visit the corporate website here.

