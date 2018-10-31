DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Change of Personnel GN Store Nord A/S: Change to Executive Management: Anders Hedegaard leaves as CEO of GN Hearing 31-Oct-2018 / 17:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Anders Hedegaard has decided to resign as CEO of GN Hearing. Marcus Desimoni will act as interim CEO of GN Hearing, in parallel with his role as CFO of GN Store Nord and GN Hearing, until a new CEO of GN Hearing is appointed. Marcus will together with René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, constitute GN Store Nord's Executive Management team. "_GN is thankful to Anders for his services during the last four years, in which GN has executed on its ambitious plans to continuously lead its respective industries in terms of innovation and growth_", says Per Wold-Olsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GN Store Nord. Anders has accepted a position as CEO in another company located outside of Denmark, not competing with GN's businesses. Anders will support a smooth transition. Financial guidance for 2018 and long term targets are unchanged. For further information, please contact: *Investors and analysts* Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 87 16 *Press and the media* Lars Otto Andersen-Lange Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs Tel: +45 45 75 02 55 *About GN Group* The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption. With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn [1], Facebook [2] and Twitter [3]. 31-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: GN Store Nord A/S Lautrupbjerg 7 2750 Ballerup Denmark Phone: +45 457 50000 E-mail: investor@gn.com Internet: www.gn.com ISIN: DK0010272632 WKN: 854734 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 740131 31-Oct-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3917761d9c2344b017e06f3abeb965a0&application_id=740131&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1c0100882ab7d20fc0ddb0718063d67d&application_id=740131&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90a8c0971a1f334e13e7d78d2bbd8858&application_id=740131&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

