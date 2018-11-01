Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2018) - Michael Lerner (the "Shareholder"), of 43 Beaty Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3B3, announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the disposition of 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Jiminex Inc. (the "Issuer"). The shares were disposed of on October 31, 2018 through private sale and purchase agreements between the Shareholder and various parties.

Prior to the disposition, the Shareholder beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 3,538,500 (or 12.61%) of the Common Shares. Following the disposition, the Shareholder beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 2,538,500 (or 9.05%) of the Common Shares. The Shareholder does not hold, nor does the Issuer have outstanding, any convertible securities of the Issuer. The Shareholder disposed of the shares of the Issuer for capital purposes and may from time to time increase or decrease his ownership or control of shares of the Issuer depending on market or other conditions.

A copy of the Shareholder's early warning report may be may be obtained on the Issuer's SEDAR profile or by contacting the Shareholder at (416) 710-4906.