Protean Electric, the automotive technology company and world leader of in-wheel electric drive systems, and Linamar Corporation, the diversified global manufacturing company, are pleased to announce that Linamar has become the manufacturing partner for ProteanDrive in key growth segments globally.

The agreement covers the full range of ProteanDrive models, with Linamar providing manufacturing capacity to support market opportunities in all passenger car and commercial vehicle segments for North American OEMs Worldwide. Protean will provide the technology and product validation expertise for the full product lifecycle, enabling Linamar to manufacture and sell ProteanDrive using its existing supply chains, manufacturing facilities and customer relationships.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Protean for in-wheel drive systems. Protean has developed excellent technology we think will revolutionize the drive of electric vehicles in the future," said Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

"I am delighted that Linamar have agreed to partner with us. Their expertise and reputation for manufacturing highly engineered components at scale makes them the perfect partner. This agreement allows Linamar and Protean Electric to focus on their independent strengths to give customers far better access to our technology at competitive pricing," said KY Chan, CEO and Chairman of Protean Electric.

About Linamar Corporation

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company is made up of 2 operating segments the Transportation segment and the Industrial segment, which are further divided into 5 operating groups Machining Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture, all world leaders in the design, development and production of highly engineered products. The Company's Machining Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets. The Company's Skyjack and MacDon companies are noted for their innovative, high quality mobile industrial and harvesting equipment, notably class-leading aerial work platforms, telehandlers, draper headers and self-propelled windrowers. Linamar has more than 28,700 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 8 R&D centers and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2017. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow on Twitter at @LinamarCorp

About Protean Electric

Protean Electric is an automotive technology firm. As the world leader of in-wheel motor technology, they provide a stand-alone electric drive solution with software that enables digital vehicle control and enhances customization.

Using a scalable and patented sub-motor architecture, our current Pd18 model fits inside an 18" wheel rim, providing the power and torque required to propel hybrid and electric vehicles from C-segment all the way to light commercial categories.

Built on a track record of innovation, Protean has come a long way to help create the clean vehicles of tomorrow. With over 150 patents, numerous inventions and more great ideas, this is only the start of our journey. Visit us at proteanelectric.com.

