sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,50 Euro		+1,14
+3,22 %
WKN: 905977 ISIN: CA53278L1076 Ticker-Symbol: LNR 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAMAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAMAR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,155
36,468
31.10.
36,52
36,70
31.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAMAR CORPORATION
LINAMAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINAMAR CORPORATION36,50+3,22 %