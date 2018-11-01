TGS announces Q3 2018 Results with earnings per share up 78% - Including attachments

ASKER, NORWAY (1 November 2018) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 141 million in Q3 2018, compared to USD 142 million in Q3 2017. TGS continued to see improvement in late sales which at USD 106 million were up 35% compared to Q3 2017. Operating profit for the quarter was USD 24 million (17% of net revenues) and net income was USD 17 million resulting in earnings per share of USD 0.16, a growth of 78% year-on-year.

With a strong cash balance of USD 322 million, TGS maintains its quarterly dividend at USD 0.20 per share, up 33% from Q3 2017.



3rd Quarter Highlights - Segment Reporting

Consolidated net revenues were USD 141 million, down 1% from USD 142 million in Q3 2017

Net late sales totaled USD 106 million, up 35% from USD 79 million in Q3 2017

Net pre-funding revenues were USD 33 million, funding 33% of TGS' operational multi-client investments for the quarter

Operational multi-client investments were USD 100 million in addition to USD 7 million non-operational investments

Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 24 million (17% of net revenues), compared to USD 26 million (18% of net revenues) in Q3 2017

Net income was USD 17 million, up 78% from USD 9 million in Q3 2017

Cash flow from operations was USD 96 million, up from USD 86 million in Q3 2017

Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 10 million, up from USD (19) million in Q3 2017

Cash balance at 30 September 2018 was USD 322 million

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.16, up 78% from USD 0.09 in Q3 2017

Quarterly dividend is maintained at USD 0.20 per share, up 33% from Q3 2017

Financial guidance for 2018 is as follows: New multi-client investments* of approximately USD 260 million Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk-sharing arrangements Pre-funding of new multi-client investments expected to be approximately 40% compared to previous expectation of 45-50%



*New multi-client investments excluding investments related to surveys with risk-sharing arrangements





"TGS has grown net revenues by 29% in the first nine months of 2018. However, E&P companies have for the most part maintained a cautious approach to exploration spending and a large part of the increased revenues is related to acreage turnover, either through M&A between E&P companies or asset swaps and purchases. With the market fundamentals continuing to improve, E&P companies are likely to come under increasing pressure to replenish reserves and secure growing production in the longer-term. Furthermore, many smaller E&P companies which paused spending during the downcycle, will ultimately return to exploration as they move back to a growth agenda. As a result, exploration budgets are likely to increase from the current unsustainably low levels.

TGS is well positioned to benefit from improved market conditions going into 2019, supporting further investment growth. TGS' counter-cyclical investment during the downturn, with high volumes of data acquired at record-low cost, bodes well for continued industry-leading return on capital going forward," TGS' CEO Kristian Johansen stated.



To access TGS Q3 2018 results information, please use the web links below:

Earnings Release (http://www.tgs.com/uploadedFiles/CorporateWebsite/Modules/Investor_Related/Earning_Releases/2018_Q3/2018%20Q3%20TGS%20Earnings%20Release.pdf)

Presentation (http://www.tgs.com/uploadedFiles/CorporateWebsite/Modules/Investor_Related/Earning_Releases/2018_Q3/2018%20Q3%20Earnings%20Release%20Presentation%20slides.pdf)

Webcast (http://webcast.seria.no/webcast/97503243)

Q3 2018 Presentation and Webcast

Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the results at 09:00 CET at Felix Conference Center, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and can be followed live on the internet at www.tgs.com.

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

Q3 2018 Conference Call

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will host a conference call on 1 November 2018 at 15:00 CET (10:00 EDT). Attendees may want to call 5-10 minutes before to ensure registration and access.

Norwegian attendees are invited to call +800 51084 or +47 2100 2610

International attendees are invited to call 0800 358 6377 or +44 (0)330 336 9105

US attendees are invited to call +1 800 289 0438 or +1 323 794 2423

Participants will need to quote the following confirmation code when dialing into the conference: 8091241.

A Q&A session will follow a short introduction, based upon the presentation issued in the morning. To pose a question, please press *1.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after. To access replay of the TGS conference call:

Dial +47 23 50 00 77 or +800 196 72 (Norway), +44 (0) 207 660 0134 or +0 808 101 1153 (International) or +1 719 457 0820 or +888 203 1112 (US)

Replay access code 8091241 followed by # (pound-sign).

A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).



Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).



Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com (mailto:sven.larsen@tgs.com)

Will Ashby

SVP Investor Relations

HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com (mailto:will.ashby@tgs.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

2018 Q3 Earnings Release Presentation slides (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2223478/871385.pdf)

2018 Q3 Earnings Release (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2223478/871386.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TGS via Globenewswire

