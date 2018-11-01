The paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ANOT BTU is November 2, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: ANOT BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011670280 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160252 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB