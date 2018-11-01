Alien Metals Limited - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

1 November 2018

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals" or the "Company") announces that 14,448,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") have been issued to a professional adviser at a price of 0.25p each (the "New Common Shares"), to settle introducer fees in respect of the placing of shares announced on 10 May 2018.

Each New Common Share will have one warrant attached which will entitle the professional adviser to subscribe for one additional Common Share at a price of 0.25p ("Warrant"). The expiry date of each Warrant will be two years from the date of admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM.

The New Common Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares, and will be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Application for the Admission to trading on AIM has been made and it is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00am on or around 7 November 2018.

Following Admission of the 14,448,000 New Common Shares, the Company will have 716,142,941 Common Shares in issue. The Company has no shares in treasury, therefore the figure of 716,142,941 Common Shares should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



For further information please contact: