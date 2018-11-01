According to the global building automation software market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes is one of the key drivers for the building automation software market.

This research report titled 'Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global building automation software market analysis categorizes the market into the following products:

BMS software

Standalone building automation software

In 2016, the BMS software segment accounted for nearly 63% of the building automation software market share and is projected to contribute to nearly 64% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global building automation software market: Top emerging trend

The integration of IoT in building automation system is an emerging trend in the building automation software market. Traditional buildings are controlled manually. This requires high lead time and operational cost. But, the connectivity can be enhanced to a large extent through the advanced Internet protocol (IP)-based reliable internet connectivity owing to the incorporation of IoT into building automation. The end-users can monitor multiple building systems through a central hub, creating demand for building automation using this advanced technology. The increasing adoption of IoT owing to deep Internet penetration among certain end-user segments is providing a growth opportunity for the global building automation market, creating a new complementary market for the building automation software.

