The Astor Companies Unveils Model Residences at Merrick Manor

Luxury Residential Project in Coral Gables Nears Completion of Construction

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / Pioneering Miami developer The Astor Companies has unveiled its model residences at Merrick Manor, a luxury residential project rising in the heart of Coral Gables. Potential buyers now have the opportunity to experience the Merrick Manor lifestyle in three model residences located on the fourth floor of the 10-story, 227-residence project at 301 Altara Ave.

The model residences designed by renowned Interiors by Steven G. include the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom Residence 414; two-bedroom, two-bathroom Residence 415 and the one-bedroom, one-bathroom Residence 422. With the 4200 Laguna Street Merrick Manor Sales Gallery located directly across from the project site, the sales team can easily facilitate tours of the model residences.

Showcasing the elegance and beauty of Merrick Manor's residences, the Interiors by Steven G. team designed the models with white Italian porcelain floors that include grey veining and flow towards the terrace of each residence. The team focused on white and silver tones for the walls, reflecting the contemporary style of the project's interiors.

A video of Residence 415 can be found on the project's YouTube channel.

Merrick Manor is on target for completion by the end of 2018, well ahead of the original construction schedule.

'We are excited to allow our buyers to enjoy a first-hand look at the luxurious lifestyle offered at Merrick Manor,' said Henry Torres, President, CEO, and Founder of The Astor Companies. 'With construction so far along and these models now on display, the market can start to visualize a completed and vibrant Merrick Manor. The project shown in renderings is coming to life.'

More than 60 percent of the project is under contract, with prices for remaining units starting from $374,990 and ranging up to $2.6 million. Remaining units range from 574 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is overseeing residential sales and marketing at Merrick Manor, led by Regional Vice President of Sales Ivan Ramirez and Sales Director Eduardo Pruna.

Merrick Manor also offers nearly 20,000 square feet of prime, Class A ground-floor retail and restaurant space marketed by the Astor Real Estate Group, led by Principal Broker Roza H. Radkiewicz.

The project is located just steps away from the luxurious retail destination Shops at Merrick Park. Project amenities include 24-hour valet parking, 24-hour front desk concierge service, a business center with computer-ready desks and multimedia screens for presentations and conference calls, a club lounge on the fourth floor, state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool with barbecue areas, dog washing station and a community area with lounge seating.

Astor is going far beyond industry standards when it comes to keeping residents safe, secure and connected. For instance, in the event of a hurricane or major storm, Merrick Manor is equipped with unique storm-related features including emergency generators to fully power the ground-floor lobby and amenities floor and fully functional Wi-Fi in those areas. Security features include a Coral Gables Police Department substation on the ground floor, 24-hour security, strategically placed security cameras and a covered and monitored parking garage.

To learn more about the residences, visit www.merrick-manor.com or contact ONE Sotheby's at the Merrick Manor Sales Gallery at (305) 779-6870.

For commercial and retail opportunities available at Merrick Manor, contact Roza H. Radkiewicz at (305) 779-5672 or (786) 218-8322 or email roza@astorcompanies.com.

About Merrick Manor:

Merrick Manor is the premier new development in Coral Gables and is currently under construction. The 10-story, 227-residence community and its nearly 20,000 square feet of prime ground-floor retail space is located at 301 Altara Avenue - just steps award from the fashionable Shops at Merrick Park. With a modern twist on the timeless elegance of historic Coral Gables, the 'City Beautiful,' the Mediterranean villa-style residences offer a unique selection of floor plans for one to five-bedroom designer-ready residences ranging from 574 to more than 3,400 square feet. Prices for remaining units start from $374,990 and range up to $2.6 million. For more information, visit the project Sales Gallery at 4200 Laguna Street, call (305) 779-6870 or email info@merrick-manor.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MerrickManor/

About Astor Companies:

Founded by Henry Torres in 2002, The Astor Companies is a full-service real estate development firm based in Miami. Torres launched Astor with the motivation that everyone should be able to afford a luxurious new home in an appealing location. With that in mind, Astor has been a pioneering developer throughout its 15-year history, identifying emerging and untapped Miami neighborhoods like Little Havana, The Roads and South Miami - among others. Astor's portfolio of successful projects include Brickell Vista and InTown in Little Havana, Gateway to the Grove in Coconut Grove, Nordica in The Roads neighborhood and Valencia in South Miami. For more information, visit www.astorcompanies.com.

