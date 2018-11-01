(SKB) Sakura Bloom digital coin is now active and traded on the International CoinBene Trading Platform

TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakura Bloom (SKB) is now listed for real-time trading on the virtual currency exchange CoinBene.

SKB users may trade SKB to BTC (bitcoin), SKB to ETH (ethereum), or SKB to USDT (tether). The CoinBene exchange makes it easy for users to quickly convert to what they desire from their SKB coins.

SKB has initiated the "SKB Action" which begins using the services of Reagent positive cell separation machine (CD34), regenerative medicine. The "SKB Health Wallet" will be launched to be used for various applications including management of health conditions, medicine, medical records, sending and receiving of medical data, all payable by SKB coins.

Patients holding a certain amount of SKB coins will have priority appointments for treatments; "borderless medical services" for SKB users around the world.

For details on SKB Action: https://www.skb-coin.jp/en/about/SKB_Action_en.pdf

Official CoinBene trading site: https://www.coinbene.com/

CoinMarketCap site: https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/coinbene/

CoinBene on Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinbene

Official SKB Sakura Bloom site: https://www.skb-coin.jp/en/

SKB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skb_pay

SKB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skbpay/

