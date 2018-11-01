SpareBank 1 SMN: Issuance of Tier 2

SpareBank 1 SMN refers to the announcement today, 1 November 2018, and the bank has today issued a subordinated Tier 2 bond issue of NOK 250 million with a 10-year tenor. Settlement date for the bond issue is 8 November 2018.

The Tier 2 bond issue has a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 1,65 % p.a. The issuer has a first call option after 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

The new issue is approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's Supervisory Board.

SpareBank 1 Markets acted as manager.

Trondheim, 1 November 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

