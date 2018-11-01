GEP Wins Software Provider Of The Year Award From Global Sourcing Association

- SMART by GEP, the firm's cloud-native, source-to-pay digital procurement platform, is setting the pace in the spend management, procurement and supply chain software sector

- GEP is a leader in three complementary business lines, all centered on procurement and supply chain management - including strategic consulting, software and managed services - and typically integrated in digital transformation engagements for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients

CLARK, New Jersey, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the Global Sourcing Association named GEP "Software Provider of the Year" at its annual Global Sourcing Summit & Awards held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa.

SMART by GEP unified source-to-pay procurement software is the industry's leading cloud-native, digital sourcing, procurement and spend management platform.

According to Subhash Makhija, co-founder and CEO of GEP, the firm's product team challenged itself to provide the industry's most powerful, most effective unified procurement platform, while creating a beautiful and really easy-to-use "consumerized" application.

He noted that GEP's rapidly expanding customer base - composed largely of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies - highlights the success GEP has achieved in bringing together process expertise, advanced AI and analytics, thoughtful design and refreshing aesthetics on a world-class platform that easily handles the heavy-duty processing and throughput requirements of the most complex global enterprises.

"SMART by GEP is essentially a digital workspace, one where core users spend a lot of time every day - so SMART by GEP is first and foremost a great place to work," said Al Girardi, vice president of marketing and analyst relations at GEP. "User experience drives adoption and adoption drives value."

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one easy-to-use, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related capabilities.

Anchored securely in Microsoft Azure, SMART by GEP achieves remarkable levels of performance, scalability and resilience worldwide. It is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required, and is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP is purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud and leverages cloud economics to deliver a flexible digital platform that easily handles the heaviest, most complex requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

