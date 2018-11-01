Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 29, 2018 to October 31, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 29.10.2018 205,010 51.1062 10,477,282 XPAR 29.10.2018 37,897 51.1176 1,937,204 CHIX 29.10.2018 11,455 51.1078 585,440 BATE 30.10.2018 546,457 50.8180 27,769,852 XPAR 30.10.2018 151,000 50.8156 7,673,156 CHIX 30.10.2018 30,000 50.9823 1,529,469 TRQX 30.10.2018 103,000 50.7640 5,228,692 BATE 31.10.2018 546,457 50.8180 27,769,852 XPAR 31.10.2018 151,000 50.8156 7,673,156 CHIX 31.10.2018 30,000 50.9823 1,529,469 TRQX 31.10.2018 103,000 50.7640 5,228,692 BATE Total 1,708,079 51.1992 87,452,251

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

