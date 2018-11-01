EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on November 1, 2018, 6.30pm CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between October 25, 2018 and November 1, 2018.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 25/10/2018 11,809 18.9920 224,277 26/10/2018 6,476 19.1405 123,954 29/10/2018 4,505 19.3666 87,247 30/10/2018 2,702 19.8649 53,676 31/10/2018 2,500 19.8720 49,680 1/11/2018 133 19.8698 2,643

Since the start of the buyback program and in a market with low volumes, EVS has bought 28,125 shares at an average price of EUR 19.25, representing in total EUR 541,475.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 121,269 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company) as of November 1, 2018.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

