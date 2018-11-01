PTC Earns Top Scores, Placing Above GE, Siemens, and SAP in PAC RADAR IoT Platforms Europe 2018 Report

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named best in class by the market analysis and consulting company PAC in its PAC RADAR IoT Platforms in Europe 2018 Report. For the report, PAC examined more than 120 platforms and evaluated 43 in seven segments. PTC received highest marks in the competence dimension for Rapid Application Deployment and Industrial Devices, ranking above GE, SAP, Siemens, and Software AG, among others.

"The market for IoT platforms is extremely complex and dynamic. We are observing the emergence of new market segments and the repositioning of some providers. While we are seeing the beginning of consolidation in some market segments, the number of providers in other areas is exploding," said Arnold Vogt, principal consultant and IoT analyst, CXP Group. "Therefore, it is important for companies to gain clarity when selecting the vendor best suited to help them transform their businesses. The newly released results show that PTC continues to lead the IoT market segment, remaining closer to product development and production than any other IT provider."

PTC was rated as significantly above average based on the following criteria:

Strategic focus on IoT platforms

Thought leadership on IoT platforms

IoT applications to support vertical use cases

User experience rapid application deployment capabilities

IoT platform capabilities (device management, analytics, application development)

IoT ecosystem of developers systems integrators in Europe

IoT labs in Europe

Unique selling proposition (USP)

Market perception in Europe

Ecosystem of developers systems integrators in Europe

Client access and relationship in Europe

"PAC's comprehensive market analysis of the European IoT platform supplier landscape confirms PTC's strong market leading position," said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. "The criteria used in this evaluation, such as strategic IoT focus, thought leadership, and platform capabilities, are among the same drivers we focus on to bring the tools and solutions to market that can empower companies to capitalize on the Industrial IoT."

PTC's ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform is the centerpiece of PTC's Industrial Internet of Things technology portfolio and is comprised of a rapid application development platform, connectivity, machine learning capabilities, augmented reality, and integration with leading device clouds. These capabilities combine to deliver a comprehensive IoT technology stack that enables customers to securely connect assets, quickly create applications and experiences, and innovate new ways to capture value.

According to the report, ThingWorx enables simple and fast device connectivity, data visualization via drag and drop dashboards, and event processing. This use case often serves as an easy entry for customers on their way to the Internet of Things and is therefore often associated with rapid prototyping. Companies use an Industrial IoT platform to provide transparency of shop floor operations in real time and to increase operational efficiency at the micro (individual assets and employees) and macro (processes) levels.

The recognition from PAC continues a long string of industry recognition from press and industry analysts around the world, including 451 Research, ABI Research, Compass Intelligence, Experton Group, Forrester, Gartner, IDC, IoT Analytics, Berg Insight, IoT ONE, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Most recently, PTC's ThingWorx has been heralded as the leading platform from Constellation Research and was awarded IoT Evolution Product of the Year.

About PAC A CXP Group Company

Founded in 1976, Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) is part of CXP Group, the leading independent European research and consulting firm for the software, IT services and digital transformation industry. CXP Group offers its customers comprehensive support services for the evaluation, selection and optimization of their software solutions and for the evaluation and selection of IT services, providers, and accompanies them in optimizing their sourcing and investment strategies. As such, CXP Group supports ICT decision makers in their digital transformation journey. Further, CXP Group assists software and IT services providers in optimizing their strategies and go-to-market approaches with quantitative and qualitative analyses as well as consulting services. Public organizations and institutions equally base the development of their IT policies on our reports. Capitalizing on 40 years of experience, based in 8 countries (with 17 offices worldwide) and with 140 employees, CXP Group provides its expertise every year to more than 1,500 ICT decision makers and the operational divisions of large enterprises as well as mid-market companies and their providers. CXP Group consists of three branches: Le CXP, BARC (Business Application Research Center) and Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC). For more information, please visit www.pac-online.com. To read PAC's latest news, please visit: www.pac-online.com/blog.

About the PAC RADAR 2018

The purpose of the PAC RADAR from the market research and strategic consultancy Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) is to provide a holistic evaluation and visual positioning of leading IT providers within a defined service segment on a local market. Using predefined criteria, the providers' revenue volumes and development and market share are assessed and compared alongside their performance and specific competences in the relevant market segment.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

