New security architecture and partner integrations protect enterprises in today's perimeter-less, cloud-delivered and privacy-focused world.

Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, today announced a unique approach to cybersecurity designed to protect businesses as their employees increasingly work from outside the corporate perimeter. With integrations to Okta, VMware and other leading technology partners, Lookout brings security and compliance to today's digital workforce without compromising productivity, privacy or user experience.

Today, business apps and data have moved to the cloud and employees have gone mobile. For most businesses, this means their data may be accessed from devices they don't know or trust, over unsecured Wi-Fi networks they don't control. Traditional perimeter-based security strategies once the backbone of enterprise security simply no longer apply. However, that doesn't mean critical information can't be protected. It just means a different approach is required a post-perimeter approach.

"Gartner predicts that 80% of worker tasks will take place on a mobile device by 2020."* Bad actors are acutely aware of this trend and are already taking full advantage of it. In fact, more than half of Lookout's Safe Browsing users have encountered a malicious link in the last year. The acceleration of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies only compounds this risk, as social media and mobile messaging apps used for personal purposes can be compromised to phish employees and steal corporate data.

"In the post-perimeter model, access control mechanisms move from a single, corporate perimeter to every endpoint and user in the enterprise," said Aaron Cockerill, Chief Strategy Officer at Lookout. "This shift has huge implications for Lookout, as we have the largest mobile endpoint footprint in the cybersecurity market today. With cloud adoption on the rise and a growing dependence on mobile technology, Lookout will play a major role in this new security paradigm."

According to Lookout, the post-perimeter model necessitates two actions:

Critical security functions must move to the endpoint, and

A Zero Trust security model must be adopted to protect corporate data.

Putting the Trust in Zero Trust

The Zero Trust access model is centered on the belief that organizations shouldn't automatically trust anything, whether inside or outside their perimeter. To establish trust and gain access, users must both prove their identity and validate their device is free from cyber threats. A device that has been compromised cannot be trusted and shouldn't be granted access.

Lookout offers enabling technologies to advance the Zero Trust model on the mobile endpoint, including:

Continuous Conditional Access (CCA), where users must continually validate that their device is free from cyber threats to gain access to corporate resources.

(CCA), where users must continually validate that their device is free from cyber threats to gain access to corporate resources. Phishing Content Protection, which guards businesses from phishing attacks across all channels, including social media apps, messaging apps, SMS and more.

Partners and Enterprises Embrace the Lookout Vision for a Post-Perimeter World

Today, products such as the VMware Workspace ONE digital workspace platform operates with identity solutions such as Okta Identity Cloud, to control authentication and access to corporate resources based upon user identity and authentication policies. As part of the Workspace ONE Trust Network, Lookout and VMware are collaborating to help provide customers with a comprehensive and modern approach to enterprise security. To supplement existing Lookout integrations with Workspace ONE, Lookout's Continuous Conditional Access now incorporates device health status in the authentication and access decisions across managed and unmanaged devices.

"Workspace ONE is an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform that enables organizations to give employees seamless access to any application from any type of device under automated and granular policy control," said Tony Kueh, Vice-President of product management, End User Computing, VMware. "In addition to the inherent security capabilities built into Workspace ONE, VMware collaborates with leading security companies, including Lookout, to integrate their solutions with Workspace ONE and ultimately provide customers with a single platform to manage and better secure all devices. By integrating Lookout's Continuous Conditional Access capabilities into Workspace ONE, we will help deliver a continuously secured digital workspace for our customers."

"The adoption of cloud and mobile makes a network perimeter-centric view of security outdated, and companies have realized that they have to securely enable access for all users, regardless of their location, device, or network," said Chuck Fontana, Vice President of Integrations and Strategic Partnerships at Okta. "Enabling this Zero Trust security model requires organizations to consider both user and device trust signals before granting access, and Okta's identity and access management platform serves as the user access control layer for thousands of organizations worldwide. As a member of the Okta Integration Network, Lookout's Continuous Conditional Access can offer organizations a solution for critical device security context for those access decisions as a key component of modern access management."

To learn more about how Lookout is securing the Post-Perimeter World, contact press@lookout.com.

*Source: Gartner, "Prepare for Unified Endpoint Management to Displace MDM and CMT" June 2018

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101006006/en/

Contacts:

Lookout PR

Sharon McKenna

press@lookout.com