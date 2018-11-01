Local grantees Jubilee and Mosaic shine as Dallas southern sector stars for community revitalization, education and outreach

As Celanese highlights its centennial year with the theme "Celebrate the Past, Imagine the Future," we are proud to announce the winners of the Celanese 'Century Grants' totaling nearly $400,000. The grants will impact the nearly 50 local communities around the world where Celanese operates to make a lasting, positive impact in the areas of Primary Education, Thriving Families and Safe Places.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of Celanese where Improving the World is a core value," said Mark Rohr, Chairman and CEO. "Celanese is celebrating its centennial year by promoting volunteerism as well as giving grants in the Americas, Europe and Asia regions. The company will grant nearly $400,000 in all global locations where we operate as a way of honoring our 100th year of business and our commitment to community engagement."

In an event held at the company's global headquarters in Dallas, as well as streaming around the globe via Facebook Live, the company announced its Dallas-area $100,000 and $30,000 grants:

$100,000 Century Grant to Jubilee Park Community: Supporting the Dallas southern sector, Jubilee Park Community Center's mission is to be a catalyst for comprehensive community revitalization. Jubilee has helped to reduce crime by 74 percent in its 62-block area, with a 45 percent reduction in violent crime. Its educational programs are nationally recognized, award-winning examples in both preventing summer learning loss and improving academic achievement.

Additionally, the company announces Century Grants in its key regional locations:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: $50,000 to SYVNL (Syrian Volunteering in the Netherlands) and Leefkringhuis. Celanese is partnering with SYVNL in support of refugees in The Netherlands. SYVNL will work with local job agencies, NGOs and other companies to help find internships and job opportunities for refugees. Celanese is also partnering with Leefkringhuis in Amsterdam to provide shelter for women and children to recover from unsafe domestic environments and to help prepare them to live independent lives.

$50,000 to support a one-year training program of Provadis to prepare refugees for apprenticeships in Germany; a playground build for the Johanniter refugee shelter which houses many families and children; and support for Antoniushaus Hochheim, a local charity in support of differently-abled children. Shanghai, China: $50,000 to support Shanghai Baby Home to fund surgeries for babies or children from orphanages all over the country. Shanghai Baby Home was founded in 2008 to help orphaned children in need of medical treatment. A second grant is awarded to support the renovation of the Huaxin Center. Huaxin is the only NGO facility of its kind in Shanghai providing assistance to children with special needs, including autism and cerebral palsy, as well as assistance to their families.

Since 2013, Celanese employees have volunteered nearly 400,000 hours addressing community needs in the areas of Primary Education, Thriving Families and Safe Places. The Century Grants awarded today honor the communities that support Celanese while also challenging the company to be even more deeply engaged change agents in the areas where we live and work.

To read more about the purpose and process of the Celanese Century Grant program, please view our launch news release issued in July. To learn more about the Celanese Centennial Anniversary Year, please visit https://century.celanese.com.

