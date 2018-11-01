Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2018) - American Biofuels Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ABS.H) announces that Stephen Watts has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2018.

Mr. Watts is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of accounting experience in advising businesses of all sizes on corporate finance, general business advisory and taxation matters. His expertise is spread across a diverse range of industries, and he has significant exposure to businesses in South Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia. Holding positions on the Board of Directors for numerous large private companies, Stephen's business and commercial skills allow him to actively advise and be involved in the running of these businesses. Stephen is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a Fellow Member of the Taxation Institute of Australia.

As announced in our News Release on October 25, 2018, Christopher Cherry was appointed to the Board of Directors on that date. Mr. Cherry is a Chartered Accountant and Certified General Account who has provided management and accounting consulting services to various public companies since 2007.

The Company welcomes the expertise that both Stephen and Christopher will bring to its Board of Directors, which is now comprised as follows:

Ron Hughes: CEO, President and Director Teresa Cherry: CFO and Secretary Richard Barnett: Director Jurgen Wolf: Director Christopher Cherry: Director Stephen Watts: Director

