A.M. Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa-" of Pioneer Mutual Life Insurance Company (Fargo, ND) on Oct. 31, 2018. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. However, due to an administrative error, the affirmation of the ratings was not initially displayed on our website. Subsequently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings at the company's request to no longer participate in A.M. Best interactive rating process.

