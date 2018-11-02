Hayden IR: GCAC to Sponsor MJBizCon 2018 in Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ('GCAC' or the 'Company') (CSE: APP), (FSE: 2FA), (OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming MJBizCon Conference and Expo, the premier marijuana business conference in North America. Join 20,000+ cannabis professionals, 1,000+ exhibitors and the GCAC executive team at the largest event of its kind at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, on November 14 - 16, 2018.

The sponsorship of MJBizCon and the recent launch of the citizengreen.io website is part of an aggressive marketing and sale campaign to introduce the Citizen Green Community to all cannabis retailers starting with over 3,300 retail dispensaries with the majority located in California, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada.

'We are sponsoring this massive event to promote the launch of our Citizen Green Community and to invite all retail dispensary owners and medical cannabis product producers to experience a live demonstration of our innovative patient-care loyalty solution,' said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. 'As part of our sponsorship we will be holding back to back sales meetings in our dedicated events room onsite at the conference over the course of the show. You can schedule a meeting and experience how our solution can improve your medical cannabis business by visiting our website, citizengreen.io.'

Citizengreen.io is dedicated to GCAC's Citizen Green Community, a smart technology driven patient-care solution designed specifically for retail dispensaries to help them improve patient outcomes, build customer loyalty and grow their retail businesses. The new website includes detailed descriptions about powerful tools for retailers, thorough explanations about the potential returns and information regarding live demonstrations. It also covers examples of data insight reports that are generated by the Prescriptii Patient-Care solution and the proprietary Pain to StrainTM machine learning engine.

The GCAC senior executive team will be hosting meetings and live demonstration during the MJBizCon Conference and Expo. To schedule a meeting or live demonstration of the Citizen Green Community visit citizengreen.io.

About MJBizCon:

MJBizDaily's flagship event, MJBizCon, is the preeminent conference to drive business deals and forge valuable connections with cannabis professionals in business today. Don't miss the largest cannabis conference in the world, where business ideas become business deals. Join 20,000+ cannabis professionals and 1,000+ exhibitors for the preeminent event for industry professionals. For more information: www.mjbizconference.com.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.:

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.



For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com ) .

