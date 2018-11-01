DGAP-Ad-hoc: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited / Key word(s): Half Year Results TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited: H1 2018 Results Publication 01-Nov-2018 / 17:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Kyiv, 1 November 2018* - TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited (ISIN: US87260H1041) ("TMM" or the "Company") announces publication of its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at 30th June 2018. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The *revenue* increased by 40% y-o-y, amounting to *USD 9.1 million* (USD 6.5 million in H1 2017). The *profit for the period* amounted to *USD 0.9 million* compared to the loss of USD 2.2 million in H1 2017. *Key Financial Highlight**s*: _In USD thousands_ *H1 2018* *H1 2017* Revenue 9,129 6,514 Gross profit 2,343 978 Operating profit / (loss) 1,261 493 Profit / (loss) before tax 1,094 -2,384 Profit / (loss) for the period 934 -2,156 Total assets 104,151 107,136 Net debt* 50,057 50,427 The consolidated financial statements as at 30th June 2018 are published at the Company's website: www.tmm.ua/en/investors [1] _*- Net Debt is calculated as total interest bearing loans and borrowings less cash and cash equivalents_ *About TMM*: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited carries out its main activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, "T.M.M."-Ltd., Ukraine. "T.M.M."-Ltd. is a leading Ukrainian real estate development and construction company delivering residential, office and commercial real estate projects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions. During its history, the company has completed over 30 projects totalling to around 750 thousand sq m. For further questions, please contact: *Galyna Posypailo * Investor Relations Manager galyna.posypailo@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 24 *Larysa Chyvurina* Chief Financial Officer larisa.chyvurina@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 11 01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 740561 01-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77ae0cad0b264dccd382bb2a8d1b0e4b&application_id=740561&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

