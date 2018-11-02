Spectacular US$1.6 billion global landmark ICONSIAM readies for unveiling in Bangkok

'ICONSIAM' is the largest commercial property development ever to open in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, the spectacular US$1.6 billion landmark development being constructed in Bangkok by the Chao Phraya River, today, confirmed that it will open on Friday 9th November, this year. The much anticipated 750,000 square metre mega-destination is spending more than US$30 million for a launch that promises to bring immediate global attention to Bangkok and Thailand with a glittering opening programme which includes an array of shows, performances, global superstar concerts, and the largest flying drone display ever organised in Southeast Asia with more than 1,500 drones.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778999/ICONSIAM.jpg

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, Director, ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said, "ICONSIAM is one of the most exciting new developments in Asia, inaugurating a globally innovative model for destination development that moves the project away from being a mall or a mixed-use complex to being an inspiring destination."

"ICONSIAM brings together, in a single destination, a great riverside location with art, culture, lifestyle pursuits, endless dining options, super-luxury residences, and shopping. It's a place to regenerate and refresh, to be inspired and seek new ideas, and a place to discover the best of Thailand and the best on offer from around the world," she said.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Chief Executive Officer, ICONSIAM, said, "We've initiated the most far-reaching collaboration of enterprises, ranging from global conglomerates to local SMEs, government agencies to civic groups, and with people from all walks of life and of all nationalities who are the best in their chosen field of expertise. They are, together, making ICONSIAM into an icon of our time."

He said, "ICONSIAM's model for destination development creates shared value for every participant. Each stakeholder directly benefits from the development, whether they are neighbourhood communities helping in the operations, or designers and artists showcasing their creations, or outlets selling products, including the multitude of small businesses coming from every province of Thailand. ICONSIAM is a platform that will create global heroes from local heroes, propelling outstanding Thai brands, products, artists, artisans, and Thai culture on to the global stage."

Mr. Chaiwatsirikul said that ICONSIAM will also serve as a gateway into Thailand for "the world's great and innovative brands, encouraging their investment in Thailand by providing a platform from which to present their offerings with confidence and in a way that excites the imagination of the consumer."

"ICONSIAM has also been a catalyst to an extraordinary collaboration that is revitalizing the Chao Phraya River to make it into a major global attraction. The collaboration is on an historic scale and embraces communities, river transport operators, hotels, retailers, sites of historical and cultural significance, as well as multiple government agencies that are all working together to restore the river to its glory," he said.

According to Mr. Chaiwatsirikul, ICONSIAM is a destination of 'firsts' and 'bests' that will attract tens of millions of visitors a year.

"ICONSIAM is the first commercial development in Thailand to sponsor large-scale public infrastructure to mitigate potential traffic congestion. ICONSIAM has sponsored the improvement of public piers along the river as well as donated the Golden Line Skytrain mass transit line," he said.

Among other firsts being unveiled by ICONSIAM are the longest multi-media water feature in Southeast Asia, artworks and architectural masterpieces by more than 100 eminent Thai and international artists placed throughout the destination, 98 first-time-in-Thailand store concepts and brands from around the world, Thailand's first flagship Apple Store, Siam Takashimaya, Japan's venerable department store that will open its first store in Thailand, an unprecedented line-up of 14 globally iconic flagship stores, and SookSiam.

Sooksiam is a feature spread over four acres of space inside ICONSIAM that presents the products and cultural heritage of the four, main geographic regions of Thailand, bringing together their arts, handicrafts, performing arts, food, and beverages, in a single, exciting destination. Its authenticity aims to make it a window into every corner of Thailand.

Among other offerings at ICONSIAM are more than 100 dining options in seven food and beverage zones, each with a different atmosphere and concept. They present flavours from around the world and include Michelin-star fine dining as well as a rooftop bar with one of the city's most beautiful views over the river.

Other features opening in mid-2019 are TRUE ICON HALL -- Thailand's technologically most advanced entertainment and conference venue with state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and connectivity systems and able to seat up to 3,000 people -- and the River Museum Bangkok, which will be Thailand's first world-class museum, designed by globally renown museum experts, and able to host outstanding touring masterwork exhibitions that, previously, could not visit Thailand.

Mr. Visit Malaisirirat, Chief Executive Officer of MQDC, project developer, said, "ICONSIAM's two luxury residential towers offer residents amazing views of the Chao Phraya River and are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. The 70-floor 'Magnolia Waterfront Residences' has 379 exceptional residences, and the 52-floor, 'The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok' has 146 super-luxury homes that are the first 'Mandarin Oriental' branded residences in Southeast Asia."

ICONSIAM is being developed by Siam Piwat, the owner and operator of prestige retail developments such as Siam Center, Siam Paragon, and Siam Discovery; Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), the owner and developer of luxury quality residential and mixed-use projects; and multi-national conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group.