Carbonite, Inc.: Carbonite Showcases Physical and Virtual Server Backup at VMworld 2018 Europe

BOSTON and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 02, 2018, November 5th-9th in Barcelona. The company will provide demos of its newest server backup solution, Carbonite Server VM Edition, at booth G211.

The Carbonite Data Protection Platform for business allows organizations to deploy data protection for their systems, including across physical and virtual environments. Its newest server protection capability, VM Edition, is purpose-built for virtual environments and is configured both onsite and in the cloud for fast, flexible recovery of virtual machine data.

Key features of Carbonite Server VM Edition include:

Efficient, agentless VM backup for VMware & Hyper-V

All-in-one solution with optional integrated hardware

Flexible recovery options including rapid local failover and granular restore of files, folders and application data

Carbonite will also showcase Server Backup VM Edition for Service Providers, which will enable Carbonite's community of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer a fully integrated service that protects virtualized environments both locally and in their own cloud. It includes a multi-tenant, web-based portal and API to enable MSPs to easily manage customer data remotely.

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports global businesses by providing secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com .

