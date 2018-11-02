Technavio analysts forecast the global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The implementation of innovative technologies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market 2019-2023. Advances in imaging technology are readily adopted by researchers in biomedical research because of their ability to produce precise, optically-sectioned images of the various samples. Thus, the advances in imaging technology help researchers to have a better understanding of cells and tissues at a microscopic level. Vendors are working on products that have improved optical sectioning, resulting in better resolution. One such prevalent technology in the market is the ZEISS's Airyscan detector that made significant improvements in optical sectioning, resulting in better resolution and improved signal-to-noise ratios.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market is the increase in applications in life science research:

Global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market: Increase in applications in life science research

There is an increase in the number of life science research projects dedicated to finding the ways to diagnose various diseases. Two-photon laser scanning confocal microscopes are used in these projects to image living specimens, both in-vivo and in-vitro, thereby helping to identify novel diagnostic tools for cancer and neurological disorders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment, "Intravital microscopy is a technique to observe biological processes in live animals at a high resolution to identify the individual cells of the target tissue. For instance, scientists from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS and the University of Calgary, Canada, are using this technique to study the interaction of oncolytic viruses with both tumors and the healthy cells of the body. The aim of the project is to find a novel cancer treatment by genetically engineering viruses that target and kill tumor cells."

Global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market: Segmentation analysis

The global two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market research report provides market segmentation by product (laser scanning confocal microscopes, multiphoton laser confocal microscopes, and spinning disk confocal microscopes), by end-user (PB, AR, and CRO), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, PB, AR, and CRO, the PB segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to over 48% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 43% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

