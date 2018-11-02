The global tardive dyskinesia treatment market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005226/en/

Technavio predicts the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market to post a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of antipsychotic drugs. Tardive dyskinesia occurs due to downregulations of dopamine (D2) receptors after long-term exposure to D2-blocking agents such as antipsychotic drugs and metoclopramide. These antipsychotic drugs are classified into first-generation antipsychotics or typical antipsychotics such as chlorpromazine, haloperidol, droperidol, and second-generation antipsychotics or atypical antipsychotics such as aripiprazole, risperidone, olanzapine, and quetiapine. These antipsychotic drugs are being consumed at a higher proportion, leading to various deformities such as tardive dyskinesia.

This market research report on the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the improving treatment algorithm for tardive dyskinesia as one of the key emerging trends in the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market:

Global tardive dyskinesia treatment market: Improving treatment algorithm for tardive dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia is a common disorder affecting most of the outpatients with schizophrenia, who are treated with antipsychotic drugs. However, its treatment remains a challenge for physicians, mainly due to the limited number of available options and variable responses of individual patients by a few evidence-based therapeutic options.

"INGREZZA and AUSTEDO are established as effective treatments of tardive dyskinesia in the US owing to their high efficacy and target specificity. These drugs allow clinicians to treat tardive dyskinesia, without altering the psychiatric medication and potentially worsening mental health," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global tardive dyskinesia treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market by end-user (AUSTEDO and INGREZZA, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 67%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005226/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com