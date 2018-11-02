Technavio analysts forecast the global swimming pool assisted access lifts market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005187/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global swimming pool assisted access lifts market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of aqua yoga is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global swimming pool assisted access lifts market 2018-2022. The differently abled individuals are advised by doctors to engage in physical activities such as exercises and yoga to overcome the mental and physical health issues associated with limited mobility. Among the differently abled individuals, aqua yoga not only improves flexibility and breath awareness but also has therapeutic and relaxing effects.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global swimming pool assisted access lifts market is the health benefits associated with swimming:

Global swimming pool assisted access lifts market: Health benefits associated with swimming

The growing awareness of the benefits of healthy living among the population worldwide is propelling the demand for fitness activities such as swimming. Swimming is not only beneficial for a normal person but also for differently-abled individuals.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Swimming improves cardiovascular health and provides relief. It enhances muscular strength and provides overall body workout. Among differently abled individuals, swimming improves mental health and physical health and provides stress relief. It improves the behavioral issues of children with disabilities and improves muscular stamina."

Global swimming pool assisted access lifts market: Segmentation analysis

The global swimming pool assisted access lifts market research report provides market segmentation by technology (automatic and manual), by end-user (commercial and residential), by distribution channel (online and offline), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, commercial and residential, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to close to 86% of the market. This growth in the segment can be due to the increased adoption of swimming pool assisted access lifts by hotels, resorts, colleges, clubs, and universities.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 50% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth in the region is because the vendors operating in the region are continuously engaged in introducing products that offer convenience and high performance.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005187/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com