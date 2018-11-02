The global sepsis therapeutics market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high prevalence of sepsis. Sepsis is an extreme response of the human body to an infection, and it can become a life-threatening medical emergency condition if left untreated. Without timely treatment, sepsis can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and eventually death. The prevalence of sepsis is also found to be more evident in old people as well as in people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, cancer, and kidney disease.

This market research report on the global sepsis therapeutics market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the novel biomarkers for the early diagnosis of sepsis as one of the key emerging trends in the global sepsis therapeutics market:

Global sepsis therapeutics market: Novel biomarkers for the early diagnosis of sepsis

The diagnosis of sepsis can be difficult, as the sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score is only useful in determining the extent of organ dysfunction in patients with sepsis. Although the prediction of sepsis is very difficult prior to the onset of its symptoms, newly developed and emerging technologies and a combination of biomarkers are expected to lower the potential for error during the diagnosis of sepsis.

"The combination of Interleukin 6 (IL-6), a soluble triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells-1, and the Procalcitonin (PCT) biomarker has demonstrated promising results in the early diagnosis of sepsis. Hence, increasing research on the identification of biomarkers is useful in the early diagnosis of sepsis, which will eventually propel the growth of the global sepsis therapeutics market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global sepsis therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sepsis therapeutics market by product (antimicrobial therapy and adjunctive therapy) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

